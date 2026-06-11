Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75

Our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R manages an hourly area performance of up to 4500 m² . A 170 Ah battery and a battery charger are integrated as standard.

Long work intervals and area performances of up to 4500 m² per hour are possible with our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. It also has a powerful 170 Ah battery, along with an integrated battery charger, 110 litre fresh water and dirty water tanks, as well as economical, speed-dependent water dosing. With a working width of 75 centimetres areas are cleaned using a reliable roller brush technique with integrated sweeping function. The operation of the machine is also very simple. Apart from our innovative KIK key system for avoiding operating errors, colour-coded operating elements, the EASY Operation switch, a multilingual display, as well as the time-saving and convenient Auto Fill function for filling the fresh water tank, ensure very simple handling. The machine is equipped with a height-adjustable driver's seat and visible daytime driving lights for enhanced working comfort and safety.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75: Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75: Height-adjustable seat
Height-adjustable seat
Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75: Speed-responsive water dosing
Speed-responsive water dosing
Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
  • With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
  • Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
  • Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 750
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 950
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 110 / 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 4500
Practical area performance (m²/h) 3150
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 170
Battery run time (h) max. 2.5
Battery charging time (h) 7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 230
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Climbing ability (%) 10
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Brush contact pressure (kg) 75
aisle turning width (mm) 1750
Water consumption (l/min) max. 5.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 59
Rated input power (W) up to 2350
Permissible total weight (kg) 650
Software updates available until 2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg) 370
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 975 x 1315

Scope of supply

  • Battery and built-in charger included
  • Squeegee, curved

Equipment

  • Auto Fill
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Height-adjustable seat
  • Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
  • standard daytime driving light
  • Robust front bumper
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
  • extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Easy Operation selector switch
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
  • Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

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