The battery powered B 200 R Bp ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its very simple operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. Its compact design means that it can be effortlessly manoeuvred even on awkwardly shaped areas, while the 85 cm-wide roller brush head with a pre-sweeping unit and the new die-cast aluminium squeegee's outstanding suction performance get your cleaning tasks done. The DOSE cleaning agent dosing system enables valuable resources to be used sparingly. Before starting an application, the auto-fill function enables the 200 l fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, colour-coded controls and large, colour display with 30 languages ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.