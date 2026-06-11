Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC

Compact, very manoeuvrable ride-on scrubber dryer BD 50/70 R Classic with 70 l tank volume, maintenance-free lithium-ion battery (90 Ah) and powerful quick charger.

Powerful and battery-powered: Thanks to its compact and slim design, our ride-on scrubber dryer B 50/70 R Classic offers a high degree of agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also very easy to transport. Equipped with a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity, which can be recharged at any time, as well as a 70 litre tank volume, extended applications are also possible for floor cleaning. On top of this, the BD 50/70 R Classic enables the installation of many useful and optional equipment details, such as a Home Base with hooks for carrying manual cleaning utensils or a pre-sweep mop.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Easy operation
Easy operation
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC: Disc brush engineering
Disc brush engineering
Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
  • Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 70 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2805
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2000
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25.6 / 90
Battery run time (h) max. 2
Battery charging time (h) approx. 2
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1400
Permissible total weight (kg) 345
Weight without accessories (kg) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Legal Information
Product and Warranty Registration

Home and Garden Product Registration

Professional Product Registration

Warranty Conditions

Contact Us

Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
W: www.karcher.com.ph
E: info.ak-ph@karcher.com

Home & Garden Product Inquiry:

+63 917 633 1448

Professional Product Inquiry:

+63 917 714 3424

Manila Service Inquiry:

+63 917 622 5652

Cebu Sales & Service:

+63 917 630 1785 | + 63 917 630 1796

Home and Garden
Professional Instagram
Youtube
LinkedIn
CO₂-neutral Website
© 2026 Kärcher Inc.