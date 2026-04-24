Ideal for universal use in the construction industry and other industrial applications: Our versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class. At the heart of the machine is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. Equipped with a bypass trigger gun, the HD 9/100-4 has a working pressure of 1000 bar and a flow rate of 900 l of water per hour, thereby removing even the most stubborn dirt quickly and reliably.