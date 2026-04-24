Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic

The HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner stands out thanks to a working pressure of 1000 bar, an hourly flow rate of 900 l and a bypass trigger gun. Removes even extremely stubborn dirt.

Ideal for universal use in the construction industry and other industrial applications: Our versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class. At the heart of the machine is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. Equipped with a bypass trigger gun, the HD 9/100-4 has a working pressure of 1000 bar and a flow rate of 900 l of water per hour, thereby removing even the most stubborn dirt quickly and reliably.

Features and benefits
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: Powerful industrial high-pressure pump
Powerful industrial high-pressure pump
Plunger made from carbide for a long service life. Maintenance-friendly design that makes replacing wear parts such as valves, seals and plungers easy. Central valve design for high volumetric effectiveness.
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: User-friendly WOMA trigger gun
User-friendly WOMA trigger gun
Ergonomic handle and lightweight design for ease of operation. Reduced trigger forces for effortless working.
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic: Durable and robust
Durable and robust
Low operation and service costs. Long service life ensures high efficiency.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
  • A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (bar/MPa) 1000 / 100
Flow rate (l/h) 980
Inlet temperature (°C) 45
Fuel Electric
Motor rating (kW) 35
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 380 - 480
Frequency (Hz) 60
Pump type Crankshaft
Weight without accessories (kg) 378
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 392
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 395.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) ( ) 1395 x 789 x 1088

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: UHP trigger gun (Dump Gun)
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 750 mm
  • Flat jet nozzle

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 20 m
  • Safety valve
  • Elapsed time counter
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
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Application areas
  • Construction industry
  • Industry
  • Transport
Accessories