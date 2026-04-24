Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic
The HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner stands out thanks to a working pressure of 1000 bar, an hourly flow rate of 900 l and a bypass trigger gun. Removes even extremely stubborn dirt.
Ideal for universal use in the construction industry and other industrial applications: Our versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class. At the heart of the machine is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. Equipped with a bypass trigger gun, the HD 9/100-4 has a working pressure of 1000 bar and a flow rate of 900 l of water per hour, thereby removing even the most stubborn dirt quickly and reliably.
Features and benefits
Powerful industrial high-pressure pumpPlunger made from carbide for a long service life. Maintenance-friendly design that makes replacing wear parts such as valves, seals and plungers easy. Central valve design for high volumetric effectiveness.
User-friendly WOMA trigger gunErgonomic handle and lightweight design for ease of operation. Reduced trigger forces for effortless working.
Durable and robustLow operation and service costs. Long service life ensures high efficiency.
Outstanding mobility
- Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size.
- A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|1000 / 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|980
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|45
|Fuel
|Electric
|Motor rating (kW)
|35
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380 - 480
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Pump type
|Crankshaft
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|378
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|392
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|395.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) ( )
|1395 x 789 x 1088
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: UHP trigger gun (Dump Gun)
- Stainless steel spray lance: 750 mm
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- Safety valve
- Elapsed time counter
Videos
Application areas
- Construction industry
- Industry
- Transport