Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H

The IVM 40/24-2 H is a dual-engine, mobile and robust mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for fine and coarse dirt. Dust class H certification included.

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse solids. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably by means of the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with a certified H-filter and is certified for dust class H. The machine's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H: Dust class H
Dust class H
Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H: Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning
Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal.
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H: Fitted with two blower motors
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required.
Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter
  • For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
  • Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree.
Minimum space requirement
  • Robust and manoeuvrable chassis, ideal for mobile, industrial applications.
  • Minimal storage space due to narrow chassis.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 106
Vacuum (mbar) 225
Container capacity (l) 40
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2.3
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 77
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 1.6
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²) 1.6
Weight without accessories (kg) 39.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 40.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 645 x 655 x 1150

Equipment

  • Main filter: Star filter
  • Secondary filter: Cartridge filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H
Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H
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Application areas
  • For smaller quantities of types of dust hazardous to health
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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