Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40
Our smallest 60 Hz super-class industrial vacuum: the IVS 100/40 for large quantities, with 4 kW side channel blower and 100-litre stainless steel container.
There is plenty of space for large quantities of dust and other solids in the 100-litre stainless steel container on our IVS 100/40 60 Hz super-class industrial vacuum range. In addition, the integrated set-down mechanism in the container facilitates emptying for the user. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox for targeted power transmission is likewise designed for maximum ease of use. Regardless of how much force is applied by the user, this clever feature ensures consistently good cleaning of the filter system with its large star filter approved for dust class M. With a 4 kW side channel blower and powerful three-phase motor, the machine is perfect for continuous use and is also very efficient thanks to its high efficiency rate (IE2). Various options for storing accessories so that they are not lost are also included in the basic equipment for this entry-level unit.
Features and benefits
User-friendly machine handling
- Hose hook and accessory storage ensure fast tool access and tidy storage.
- Integrated cable hook for secure cable storage.
- All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
User-friendly set-down mechanism
- Easy and time-saving container removal directly on the handle.
- The practical container handle serves as an aid for pulling and pushing the machine to the emptying point.
- Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Horizontal operation of filter cleaning system
- The handle for manual filter cleaning is located at a convenient operating height and makes working comfortable.
- Regardless of the amount of force applied by the user, a gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results.
- Longer filter downtime due to more frequent filter cleaning and metered power transmission to the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|380 - 480
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|166 / 598
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|150 / 15
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|4.8
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|145
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|146.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 771 x 1470
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no