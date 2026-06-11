The IVS 100/75 is the most powerful 60 Hz model in our range of super class industrial vacuums. A corrosion-free 100-litre stainless steel container allows very large quantities of very heavy materials to be sucked up. Powered by a high-performance three-phase motor with IE3 effectiveness and soft start, and equipped with a 7.5 kW side channel blower, the vacuum cleaner effortlessly handles both mobile and stationary continuous use. This is thanks to an integrated container's set-down mechanism and emptying system. Generally speaking, the machine was developed with a strong focus on user-friendliness. For instance, the gearbox for targeted power transmission on the horizontal filter shaker enables consistently good filter cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. The filter system comprises a large star filter, which is not only approved for dust class M, but also requires very little space thanks to its 16-pleated construction. Further equipment details include the various options for storing accessories and an optional remote control for switching the vacuum cleaner on and off.