Blade LMO 18-36 Battery
The lawn mower blade with a cutting width of 36 cm is suitable for use in the battery powered LMO 18-36 Battery, thus ensuring excellent cutting results.
The extra sharp steel blades for the battery powered LMO 18-36 Battery lawn mower leave no ragged blades of grass behind. With a cutting width of 36 centimetres they neatly cut the lawn leaving no unevenness, also in imponderable areas. With little physical effort the excellent steel blades cut every blade and deliver an excellent cutting result. If the blade of the lawn mower needs to be changed, only a few hand movements at a screw are required and the operation can be continued in the lush greenery. And thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free. This makes mowing fun!
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- Thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the battery lawn mower LMO 18-36 Battery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|36
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|360 x 61 x 11
Application areas
- Lawn