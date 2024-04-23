Extension hose for SC 1
With the extension hose for the SC 1, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches can be cleaned easily.
With the SC extension hose, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches and can be cleaned easily. The other accessory parts (manual nozzle, power nozzle, etc.) can easily be attached at any time.
Features and benefits
Compatible with other accessories
- Need-based attachment of accessories such as the manual nozzle, round brush or power nozzle to the extension hose.
Flexible extension hose for effortless cleaning
- Easy cleaning of hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|375 x 51 x 220
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Drains
- Washbasin
- Fittings
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Bathroom