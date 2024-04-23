Filter set AF 20
Strong performance, huge efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 20 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.
The H13 filter kit with a high proportion of antibacterial-coated active carbon reliably removes a large number of harmful substances in the air with a separation degree of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particle diameter. The filter traps dust, fine dust, particles, aerosols, pathogens and even viruses. In addition, the antibacterial coating of the filter material eliminates germs and bacteria and is complemented by an active carbon layer which filters odours, chemical vapours, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other harmful substances from the air.
Features and benefits
H13 filtration
- H13 filter for the reliable removal of pathogens and aerosols.
- Filter efficiency of 99.95%.
Active carbon element
- For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air throughput (m³/h)
|max. 220
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|2
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|258 x 151 x 59
Videos
Application areas
- Interiors