Fleece filter bag

Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.

Fleece filter bag, suitable for the VC 2 vacuum cleaner. Comes with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt.

Features and benefits
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
  • For hygienic removal without coming into contact with dirt
High capacity
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 350 x 160 x 33
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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