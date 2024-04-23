Freestanding parking station
Convenient storage solution for device and accessories: the freestanding parking station is compatible with all models of the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax vacuum cleaners.
All VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax models can be stored in the freestanding parking station to save space and prevent them from falling over. Wall mounting is not necessary. As well as holding the cordless vacuum cleaner in place, it also has space for the accessories. So, these are always neat and tidy and always quickly to hand. The battery charger for the vacuum cleaner can also be attached to the parking station – that way, the battery is automatically charged when the device is parked. To use the freestanding parking station, an additional wall bracket is required, which is included with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax models. This is attached to the parking station. The scope of supply of the parking station does not include an additional wall bracket.
Features and benefits
Built-in charging function
- The battery charger of the cordless vacuum cleaner can be integrated into the parking station.
- The vacuum cleaner's battery is automatically charged in the parking station.
- The vacuum cleaner is ready for use at any time.
Optimal storage of device and accessories with no need to mount the parking station on the wall
- Space-saving, secure and flexible storage.
- Accessories for the cordless vacuum cleaner can be easily attached to the freestanding parking station.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|2,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|324 x 303 x 938