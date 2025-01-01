HEPA filter*
The HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. It reliably filters 99.9% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. * EN: 1822:1998.
A vital aid for allergy sufferers and ideal for all who value clean air: the HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The high-performance filter reliably filters allergens and dust and guarantees optimally clean air. The air that is produced is cleaner than normal indoor air. It captures 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm. It's an ideal solution for people with particularly stringent hygiene requirements.
Features and benefits
High-efficiency filtration power
- Filtration of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.
- Reliable filtration of allergens and dust.
Ideal for allergy sufferers
- 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm are captured.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|158 x 105 x 22