Ironing board AB 1000
Ironing board with air cushion function, active steam extraction and 7-stage height adjustment. Subject to colour and technical modifications.
Ironing board with air cushion function, active steam extraction and 7-stage height adjustment. With the air cushion function an air cushion forms on which even the most difficult textiles can be ironed comfortably and crease-free. The steam suctioning ensures that the steam penetrates the ironing more easily. For perfect and shelf-dry ironing results.
Features and benefits
Rest for steam iron
- Easy reachability and handling of the iron.
Active steam extraction
- Optimal steam penetration of textiles.
- Good fixation of textiles on ironing board, textiles don't slip from the board during ironing.
- Extraction of steam dries textiles so that they are ready for the wardrobe.
Air cushion function
- Supports multilayer ironing.
- On the air cushion even difficult textiles can be ironed crease-free simply and comfortably.
Hook for steam cleaner
- Space-saving storage of the steam cleaner at the ironing board.
Height adjustment
- Ergonomic work thanks to optimal adjustment to the body height.
Cable holder
- Steam hose is not disturbing during ironing.
- Adjustable for right- and left-handed people.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|8,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|1480 x 460 x 1020
Application areas
- Garments that are suitable for ironing