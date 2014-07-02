Ironing board AB 1000

Ironing board with air cushion function, active steam extraction and 7-stage height adjustment. Subject to colour and technical modifications.

Ironing board with air cushion function, active steam extraction and 7-stage height adjustment. With the air cushion function an air cushion forms on which even the most difficult textiles can be ironed comfortably and crease-free. The steam suctioning ensures that the steam penetrates the ironing more easily. For perfect and shelf-dry ironing results.

Features and benefits
Rest for steam iron
  • Easy reachability and handling of the iron.
Active steam extraction
  • Optimal steam penetration of textiles.
  • Good fixation of textiles on ironing board, textiles don't slip from the board during ironing.
  • Extraction of steam dries textiles so that they are ready for the wardrobe.
Air cushion function
  • Supports multilayer ironing.
  • On the air cushion even difficult textiles can be ironed crease-free simply and comfortably.
Hook for steam cleaner
  • Space-saving storage of the steam cleaner at the ironing board.
Height adjustment
  • Ergonomic work thanks to optimal adjustment to the body height.
Cable holder
  • Steam hose is not disturbing during ironing.
  • Adjustable for right- and left-handed people.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 8,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,9
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1480 x 460 x 1020
Application areas
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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