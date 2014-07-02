Jet gun, XXL, Adv
Ergonomically designed jet gun. The compact design of this gun makes it especially light and handy. Includes a safety function to prevent unintentional triggering. The Advanced jet gun features an integrated remote control. The ice delivery rate and jet pressure can be adjusted directly from the gun. Also includes a switch to choose between "Air only" or "Air and ice".
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|250 x 200 x 60