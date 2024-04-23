KV 4 wiping cloth
Simply ingenious: the wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fixing helps you to effortlessly remove dirt from all kinds of smooth surfaces with the vibrating KV 4 cordless wiper.
The washable wiping cloth is incredibly easy to attach to and remove from the vibrating KV 4 cordless wiper thanks to the hook-and-loop system – making changing the wiping cloth quick and convenient.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
- The hook-and-loop fixing makes it extremely quick and easy to change the wiping cloth.
Washable
- The wiping cloth is reusable.
Suitable for the KV 4
- The wiping cloth is suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces with the KV 4.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|110 x 265 x 20
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles