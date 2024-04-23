Metal crevice nozzle (for ash filter/coarse dirt filter)

Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for removing ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Applications: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc.

Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for the effective removal of ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Possible applications include: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc. The nozzle is perfect as an additional accessory for the Kärcher ash filter.

Features and benefits
Made from metal
  • Robust, hard-wearing, durable
  • Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
  • For ash
Extra long
  • For hard-to-reach areas.
  • For spaces such as gaps, crevices, cracks, etc.
Walk-behind
  • Easy and practical to use
Specifications

Technical data

Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 360 x 57 x 40
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Renovation
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia