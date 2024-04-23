Now you only have to change the jet – and no longer the spray lance. Because the 3-in-1 Multi Jet combines 3 spray types and allows the operator to change between infinitely variable high-pressure flat spray, a rotary nozzle and cleaning agent jet by simply turning the spray lance. And the appropriate pressure can be adapted quickly and simply using the buttons at the spray gun. The 3-in-1 Multi Jet is the all-rounder for the Kärcher pressure washers K 5 Smart Control, K 5 Full Control Plus and K 5 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017).