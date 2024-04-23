Narrow suction nozzle, 170 mm (yellow) for the WV 6
Ideal for cleaning lattice windows with a width of 170 mm: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 6 for small window surfaces.
When larger suction nozzles are simply too big for the window, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 6 really comes into its own. Thanks to a width of 170 mm, the nozzle cleans lattice windows or other small window surfaces effortlessly and reliably.
Features and benefits
Long silicon blade
- The long silicon blade makes the Window Vac even more flexible and enables you to wipe down windows all the way to the floor in one go.
Narrow shape
- Suitable for small surfaces.
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|172 x 98 x 41
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles