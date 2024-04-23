PCL 3-18 roller brushes for stone surfaces
Set of 2 roller brushes for the quick cleaning of smooth stone tiles in the outside area with the PCL 3-18 patio cleaner.
Your ideal partner for patio cleaning: The 2-piece roller brush set is available as an accessory for the PCL 3-18 and is suitable for the deep and gentle cleaning of smooth stone tiles and slabs with sealed surface structure. Dirt such as green growth or moss is removed effortlessly. The roller brushes can be exchanged easily without the need for any tools.
Features and benefits
Consistent and deep cleaning of smooth stone tiles in the outside area
Good area performance and optimised brush profile for cleaning smooth stone tiles
Bristle material specially adapted to the cleaning task
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|134 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony