Polishing pads for parquet, sealed/laminate

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing sealed hard surfaces such as sealed parquet, cork and laminate.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. For prefect polishing results on sealed floors. Polishing pads ideal for sealed floors such as cork, parquet, laminate. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
  • Perfect polishing results on sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork)
  • Specially developed for polishing sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork)
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 8
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sealed hard floors
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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