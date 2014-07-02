Polishing pads for parquet, waxed

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxed hard surfaces, e.g. waxed parquet floors.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxes hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish, e.g. parquet Polishing pads ideal for waxed hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
  • Perfect results on wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
  • Specially developed for polishing wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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