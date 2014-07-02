Polishing pads for stone/linoleum/PVC

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing matt stone, PVC or linoleum floors.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing matt stone, PVC or linoleum floors. Polishing pads ideal for matt stone, PVC and linoleum floors. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Features and benefits
Polishing pads of high quality microfibres
  • Perfect polishing results on mat natural stone floors, PVC and linoleum
  • Specially developed for polishing matt natural stone floors, PVC and linoleum
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Matte natural and synthetic stone floors
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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