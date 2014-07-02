Polishing pads (universal)

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors. For brilliant polishing results.

Features and benefits
Polishing pad of high-quality imitation wool
  • Perfect polishing results on all floor coverings
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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