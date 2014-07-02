Replacement nozzle

Nozzle piece for all Mini angled nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 32 x 14 x 14
Compatible machines
INFORMATION
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lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
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1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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