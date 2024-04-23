Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

High-quality, yellow replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the K6 and K7 (T 300, T 400) device classes.

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
  • Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 90 x 125 x 30
