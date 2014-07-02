Roller brush, hard, red, CV 30/1

Hard roller brush with a length of 277 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Roller brush of 277 mm for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with hard, red 10 mm polyamide bristles and is perfect for cleaning needle felt floor coverings, for example. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (mm) 277
Hardness grade hard
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour red
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 275 x 65 x 65
Videos
Compatible machines
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia