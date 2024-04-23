Saw blades

Sharp and precise: The saw blades are suitable for sawing wood with the PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw and ensure perfect cutting results.

Impressive quality allows you to cut branches precisely with little effort. Thanks to the tool-free changing system, the saw blades can also be replaced quickly and easily.

Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in Germany
  • For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
  • Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Black
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 152 x 2 x 20
Application areas
  • Branches
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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