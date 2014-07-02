Steam pressure iron I 6006
High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.
High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult textiles. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.
Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
- Even steam output across the entire surface.
Continuous steam setting
- Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc.
Stainless steel soleplate
- Steam iron glides easily.
Even steam output
- Cuts ironing time in half.
Interval steaming
- For targeted steam output.
Temperature regulation
- Can be used to iron various fabrics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|297 x 147 x 180
Application areas
- Garments that are suitable for ironing