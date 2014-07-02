Steam pressure iron I 6006

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult textiles. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.

Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
  • Even steam output across the entire surface.
Continuous steam setting
  • Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc.
Stainless steel soleplate
  • Steam iron glides easily.
Even steam output
  • Cuts ironing time in half.
Interval steaming
  • For targeted steam output.
Temperature regulation
  • Can be used to iron various fabrics.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 297 x 147 x 180
Application areas
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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