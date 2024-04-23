Steam pressure iron I 6006 for SV
High-quality steam pressure iron in attractive yellow and black design. With convenient smooth-running stainless steel soleplate. Suitable for connection to Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner.
High-quality steam pressure iron in attractive yellow and black design. The steam iron has a convenient smooth-running stainless steel soleplate and combines perfectly with Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners. The consistently high steam pressure takes the effort out of ironing and cuts ironing time by up to half. Thanks to the outstanding technology and smooth-running stainless steel soleplate, even heavy fabrics are quick and easy to iron. The Kärcher steam pressure iron features a continuous steam function as well as an interval steam function.
Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
- Even steam output across the entire surface.
Continuous steam setting
- Continuous steam output for quick and easy ironing of large textiles like tablecloths, bed linen, etc.
Stainless steel soleplate
- Steam iron glides easily.
Even steam output
- Cuts ironing time in half.
Interval steaming
- For targeted steam output.
Temperature regulation
- Can be used to iron various fabrics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|259 x 121 x 125
Application areas
- Garments that are suitable for ironing