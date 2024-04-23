Telescopic extension

Work even at dizzying heights: the telescopic handle is the perfect accessory for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and for the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper, allowing you to cut wood and branches at heights of up to 3.5 m.

Garden work at height is child's play: the telescopic handle for the PGS 4-18 battery pruning saw and the TLO 2-18 battery tree lopper means that you can set the working height anywhere between 145 and 205 centimetres and adjust the working angle by up to 135°. Cutting wood and branches higher up is no problem.

Features and benefits
Telescopic extension: Comfortable telescoping
Comfortable telescoping
Infinitely variable setting and adjustment of the working height depending on body height and requirement.
Telescopic extension: 135° angle adjustment
135° angle adjustment
Flexible application possibilities.
Telescopic extension: Simple installation
Simple installation
The telescopic handle can be fitted to the device in moments.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 1470 x 69 x 69
Application areas
  • Higher branches
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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