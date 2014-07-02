Terry cloths, narrow
Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: Five narrow high-quality cotton floor cleaning cloths.
Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: The five narrow floor cleaning cloths, which are made from high-quality cotton, are perfect for use in combination with the standard floor nozzle on Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the rigorous floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.
Features and benefits
Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton
- Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
- Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|400 x 200 x 5
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors