WV 1 squeegee blades (250 mm)

For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.

The squeegee blades of the battery Window Vac can be replaced quickly and easily and ensure streak-free cleanliness of all smooth surfaces at all times – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 1 Window Vacs.
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without leaving drips.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 250 x 5 x 45
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Smooth surfaces
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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