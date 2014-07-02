WV 2 / WV 5 squeegee blade, narrow, 170 mm

For replacing the squeegee blades of battery Window Vacs WV 50, WV 75, WV 2, WV 5 and WVP 10. For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without any dripping water.

The squeegee blades (170 millimetres) of the battery Window Vac can be replaced quickly and easily and ensure streak-free cleanliness of all smooth surfaces at all times – without any dripping water.

Features and benefits
For replacing the squeegee blades of WV 50, WV 75, WV 2 and WV 5 Window Vacs.
  • For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces - without any dripping water.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Black
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 170 x 42 x 5
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Smooth surfaces
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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