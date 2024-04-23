WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (280 mm)
For streak-free cleaning results: exchangeable squeegee blades (280 mm) for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs.
Simply change the squeegee blade (280 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs to restore the streak-free shine to all smooth surfaces – and without any dripping water.
Features and benefits
For changing the squeegee blades of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs
- For streak-free cleanliness on all smooth surfaces – without any dripping water.
Long silicon blade
- The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|280 x 30 x 24
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Wall tiles
- Glass tables
- Smooth surfaces