WV 5 charging station and replacement battery

Set comprising charging station and exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 Window Vacs.

Kit consisting of a charging station and spare battery for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac. The spare battery and the complete battery powered Window Vac can both be charged and stored in the charging station.

Features and benefits
Replacement battery for endless cleaning
Convenient charger
Appropriate storage
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 200 x 132 x 50
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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