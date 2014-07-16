Facade cleaning

Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.

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High-pressure cleaning with the wow factor: the K7 range

The K7 range makes light work even of larger cleaning jobs. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed easily, thoroughly and quickly with these powerful devices. Handy features like QuickConnect, Plug 'n' Clean and the hose reel leave nothing to be desired and make cleaning enjoyable.

INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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