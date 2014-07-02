Floor care for waxed parquet/parquet with oil or wax finish RM 530, 1l

Optimal care and protection for waxed wooden floors or wooden floors with oil/wax finish. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Notes: leave treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.