Abrasive (bag), 25kg
Fine spray agent (granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm) for gentle cleaning of bricks, tiles, steel, hardwood and concrete. Perfect for rust and paint removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|25
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25,1
Product
- For surface treatment with low roughness
- For rust and paint removal tasks
- Fine granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm
- Use in Kärcher jet systems and jet guns
- Spray agent made from aluminium silicate
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Application areas
- Clinker bricks
- Bricks
- Steel
- Hardwood
- Concrete