Abrasive (bag), 25kg

Fine spray agent (granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm) for gentle cleaning of bricks, tiles, steel, hardwood and concrete. Perfect for rust and paint removal.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (kg) 25
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 25,1
Product
  • For surface treatment with low roughness
  • For rust and paint removal tasks
  • Fine granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm
  • Use in Kärcher jet systems and jet guns
  • Spray agent made from aluminium silicate
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Application areas
  • Clinker bricks
  • Bricks
  • Steel
  • Hardwood
  • Concrete
