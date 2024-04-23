FoamStop fruity, 125ml
With this liquid defoaming agent with an allergen-free, fruity scent, annoying foam is dissolved in a flash.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|125
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|40 x 40 x 140
Product
- Pleasant, fresh aroma
- Allergen-free fragrance
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Application areas
- Defoamer for water filter vacuums and steam vacuum cleaners