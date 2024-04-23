FoamStop fruity, 125ml

With this liquid defoaming agent with an allergen-free, fruity scent, annoying foam is dissolved in a flash.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 125
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 40 x 40 x 140
Product
  • Pleasant, fresh aroma
  • Allergen-free fragrance
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • Made in Germany
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Defoamer for water filter vacuums and steam vacuum cleaners
