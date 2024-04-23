The FC 5 Cordless floor cleaner enables maximum ease of use when cleaning hard floors: It can remove dust, small crumbs and pet hair and wipe the floor at the same time. The rotating microfibre rollers are automatically dampened by the fresh water tank and pick up dirt effortlessly while, at the same time, the water-dirt mixture is continuously removed from the rollers and carried to the waste water tank. So you no longer have to drag a bucket around or spend time scrubbing – and the cleaning results are 20 per cent better compared to conventional mops.* All hard floors are dry and can be walked on again after approximately two minutes. The lithium-ion battery with intuitive battery level indicator enables a run time of approx. 20 minutes, which is enough to clean an area of around 60 m². Changing the rollers and cleaning the device afterwards is quick and easy, and involves no contact with dirt.