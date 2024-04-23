For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go: the compact and lightweight pressure washer from Kärcher. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank, you can, for example, clean your bike or dirty hiking boots even without an electrical or water supply connection. With a gentle but efficient low-pressure flat stream, the pressure washer is ideal for delicate surfaces. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Various accessory boxes are available for a wide range of application and extension options.