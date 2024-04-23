Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 + Bike
Perfect for washing bicycles on the go: the mobile Kärcher pressure washer with lithium-ion battery, water tank and gentle low pressure for sensitive surfaces. Includes bike box with various accessories for optimal extension.
With the mobile pressure washer from Kärcher – including bike box with optimised accessories for cleaning bicycles – you are cleanly outfitted, even on the go. Its integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank enable application even without an electrical or water supply connection. Thanks to the efficient, low-pressure flat stream, you can clean sensitive surfaces extra gently. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Advantages of the bike box: the universal soft-bristle brush can be attached to the trigger gun and also removes stubborn dirt, the detergent loosens the type of dirt typically found on bicycles and is simultaneously gentle on all components, the high-quality fleece-micro fibre cloth dries the equipment before storage, and the accessory box can simply be attached to the device for storage.
Features and benefits
Sophisticated storage conceptConvenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning independent of a power source.
Bike boxFor optimal cleaning of bicycles and bicycle equipment.
Efficient, but gentle low pressure
Detachable water tank
- Can be easily filled up in the house.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charge time (min)
|180
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|277 x 234 x 293
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
- Universal brush
- Microfibre Cloth
- Storage box
- Detergent: Bike cleaner RM 44 G, 0.5 l
Equipment
- Water suction
- Water tank volume: 4 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels