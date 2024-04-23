With the mobile pressure washer from Kärcher – including bike box with optimised accessories for cleaning bicycles – you are cleanly outfitted, even on the go. Its integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank enable application even without an electrical or water supply connection. Thanks to the efficient, low-pressure flat stream, you can clean sensitive surfaces extra gently. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Advantages of the bike box: the universal soft-bristle brush can be attached to the trigger gun and also removes stubborn dirt, the detergent loosens the type of dirt typically found on bicycles and is simultaneously gentle on all components, the high-quality fleece-micro fibre cloth dries the equipment before storage, and the accessory box can simply be attached to the device for storage.