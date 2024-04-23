Pressure washer G 7.180

With no power outlet in sight, the petrol-powered G 7.180 pressure washer makes autonomous cleaning possible without the need for a power supply. Its excellent performance data is impressive, too.

Maximum flexibility – without any electricity. The G 7.180 makes it possible. Thanks to its powerful petrol engine, the pressure washer is not reliant on a power supply. The new spray lance takes your cleaning experience to the next level. Its sturdy frame and large wheels also make the G 7.180 suitable for use in challenging terrain. The optimised features as well as the new accessories have significantly improved the previous G range. The G 7.180 – ideal for terraces, driveways, trailers, trucks and much more.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer G 7.180: Foldable frame
Foldable frame
The foldable frame makes the G 7.180 light and easy to store.
Pressure washer G 7.180: New accessories
New accessories
The new and improved accessories ensure even more powerful and easy cleaning.
Pressure washer G 7.180: Removable detergent tank
Removable detergent tank
The removable detergent tank makes filling up with detergent easy. The tank can be cleaned easily.
Extra-large wheels
  • The extra-large wheels make it suitable for use in challenging terrain, too.
Automatic choke
  • Simply start cleaning with the automatic choke.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (bar/MPa) 18 - 180 / 1,8 - 18
Flow rate (l/h) 590
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Power (hp) max. 4,7
Drive type Petrol
Cubic capacity (cm³) 160
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 36,5
Weight without accessories (kg) 29,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 570 x 500 x 920

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 10 m
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt Blaster
Application areas
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Boats
  • Mobile homes
  • (Yard) entrances, driveways
