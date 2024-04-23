Dazzling results even without electricity: The battery powered pressure washer for many different application areas such as small cars, boats, garden furniture, rubbish bins and small cleaning tasks around the home. The choice of standard, boost and detergent modes enables the user to tackle different cleaning tasks with just the right amount of pressure. As you clean, the high-pressure gun's analogue display will always show you the selected mode. The separate pressure levels are set simply by switching the spray lance. The device is compatible with the 36 V/5.0 Ah Li-Ion exchangeable battery from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Battery and battery charger are available separately as optional accessories. A Kärcher suction hose can also be connected to draw water from alternative water sources.