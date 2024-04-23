In addition to its compact size for ease of handling, the high performance capabilities of the "K2 Compact Car" make it a particularly attractive purchase. The favourable dimensions of the pressure washer allow for maximum portability while ensuring it takes up a minimal amount of space when stored. The Car Cleaning Kit contains a wash brush for effectively removing grey film on the vehicle, as well as a foam jet and car shampoo (500 ml). Other features include a spray gun, 4-m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter which reliably protects the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles.