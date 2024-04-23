Pressure washer K 2 Compact Car
The "K2 Compact Car" pressure washer for smaller applications & light dirt can be easily stored and transported and comes with a Car Kit with wash brush, foam jet & car shampoo.
In addition to its compact size for ease of handling, the high performance capabilities of the "K2 Compact Car" make it a particularly attractive purchase. The favourable dimensions of the pressure washer allow for maximum portability while ensuring it takes up a minimal amount of space when stored. The Car Cleaning Kit contains a wash brush for effectively removing grey film on the vehicle, as well as a foam jet and car shampoo (500 ml). Other features include a spray gun, 4-m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, as well as a water filter which reliably protects the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Sits comfortably in the handThe device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Easy ConnectThe high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|180 x 219 x 389
Scope of supply
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Foam jet
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Small cars