Ideal for vehicle cleaning and for occasional use to combat light dirt around the home: the K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home. The car cleaning kit enables particularly effective vehicle cleaning and includes a wash brush to remove the grey film and a foam jet that delivers well-adherent foam, and offers maximum dirt-dissolving power, as well as 500 ml car shampoo. The Home Kit with the T 1 surface cleaner and the Patio & Deck detergent (500 ml) provides splash-free cleaning of larger areas. A practical detergent tank makes working with the "K2 Premium Full Control Car & Home" particularly convenient. The pressure washer also features two smooth-running wheels, a 6 m high-pressure hose, a dirt blaster with rotating point jet to tackle stubborn dirt and a water filter to protect the pump against penetrating dirt particles. In addition, the SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD pressure levels, as well as detergent mode (MIX) can be easily set by turning the Full Control Click Vario Power spray lance. Symbols indicate optimum applications for each of the pressure levels – for maximum control. 20 m²/h area performance.