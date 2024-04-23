Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition Car
The K 2 Universal Edition Car pressure washer is designed for occasional use and reliably removes light dirt on cars and around the home.
Whether it's dirty vehicles, steps or garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition Car pressure washer will have them spick and span in a flash. The small device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. Cleaning has never been easier. Even when cleaning your car: The foam jet, car shampoo (0.5 litre) and wash brush will leave it gleaming – and these are all included as well. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition Car to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition Car. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.
Features and benefits
Integrated cable slotPower cable can be stowed away neatly and in a space-saving manner.
Convenient accessory storageThe high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Quick Connect systemThe high-pressure hose can be connected/disconnected to/from the device and trigger gun simply and quickly.
Lightweight with compact dimensions
- Device can be easily carried and transported.
Specifications
Technical data
|Supply voltage (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1,4
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|182 x 280 x 390
Scope of supply
- Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, foam nozzle, Car Shampoo, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture