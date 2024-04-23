Whether it's dirty vehicles, steps or garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition Car pressure washer will have them spick and span in a flash. The small device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. Cleaning has never been easier. Even when cleaning your car: The foam jet, car shampoo (0.5 litre) and wash brush will leave it gleaming – and these are all included as well. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition Car to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition Car. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.