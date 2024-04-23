Whether it's steps covered in moss, weather-worn walls or dirty garden tools, the K 2 Universal Edition Home pressure washer with its dirt blaster will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. Cleaning has never been easier. Even when cleaning larger areas: The T-Racer surface cleaner for splash-free cleaning used in combination with the Patio & Deck cleaning agent (0.5 litre) will leave these gleaming – and these are included as well. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition Home to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. Thanks to its clever brackets, you can attach the accessories to the K 2 Universal Edition Home and store them easily this way. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.