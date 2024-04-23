Whether it's dirty vehicles, steps, garden tools or garden furniture, the K 2 Universal Edition OJ pressure washer with single spray lance will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. The flat jet on the single spray lance provided achieves targeted cleaning for contoured surfaces. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition OJ to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition OJ. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.